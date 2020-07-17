Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,791,000 after buying an additional 292,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,892,000 after buying an additional 351,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,211,000 after buying an additional 27,291 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 21.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 834,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,167,000 after buying an additional 146,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $126,083,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.78.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.71, for a total value of $75,439.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,601.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total value of $395,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,078,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $181.59 on Friday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $250.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

