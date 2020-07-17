IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 14.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. Citigroup cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $57.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.49. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.