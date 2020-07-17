IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,443 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in FMC by 5.8% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in FMC by 0.6% during the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $107.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. FMC Corp has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $108.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

