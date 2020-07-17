IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 20.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $147,747,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,131,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,835,000 after buying an additional 1,152,699 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $3,096,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 98.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,382,000 after buying an additional 620,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 314.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 435,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,401,000 after buying an additional 330,058 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. S&P Equity Research lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

GPC stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

