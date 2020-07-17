IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,557 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,382 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,026 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDC opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Western Digital in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Western Digital from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.48.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

