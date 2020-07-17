IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,444 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $102.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.32.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

