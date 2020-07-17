IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 121.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 57.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $368,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,278,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $9,364,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,617,232.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,311 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,019. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TYL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.80.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $351.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.77. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $382.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.