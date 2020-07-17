Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,369,000 after acquiring an additional 41,810 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $102,551,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 647,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 644,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY opened at $180.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $195.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

