Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,129,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MAA opened at $112.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.68. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

