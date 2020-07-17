IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 833.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 38.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $260.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.76 and a 200 day moving average of $220.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.31. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $266.06.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $4,071,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,471.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.46.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

