IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Boston Properties by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Boston Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Boston Properties by 4.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Koop acquired 2,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan acquired 11,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.14 per share, with a total value of $980,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,890. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average is $109.22. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

