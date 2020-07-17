IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,724 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,065,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Duke Realty by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Duke Realty by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $181,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DRE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

