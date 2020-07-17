IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $967,000 Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Markel were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In related news, Director Debora J. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $822.82 per share, with a total value of $822,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,078.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total transaction of $93,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $940.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $931.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,022.83. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,054.67.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.