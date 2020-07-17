IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Dover by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,027,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,191,000 after buying an additional 79,283 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Dover by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Dover by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

DOV opened at $102.18 on Friday. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

