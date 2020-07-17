Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,662 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,307,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,582,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,003,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEAK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.