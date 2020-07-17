Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $450.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $390.90 on Wednesday. Apple has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.77 and a 200-day moving average of $307.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1,694.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,480,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Apple by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 30,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

