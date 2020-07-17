IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,575,000 after buying an additional 2,101,507 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Nasdaq by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,492,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Nasdaq by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,848,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,526,000 after purchasing an additional 615,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,373,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.01. Nasdaq Inc has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $127.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.70.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,896 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

