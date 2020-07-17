IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 23,761 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,761 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after acquiring an additional 185,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.