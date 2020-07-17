Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,910 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on HIG. TheStreet lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

