IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 10,359 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,359 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Masco by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Masco by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,046,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,121,000 after purchasing an additional 624,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Masco by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,427,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,030,000 after purchasing an additional 161,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Masco by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,088,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,326,000 after purchasing an additional 531,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,377.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,920 shares of company stock worth $819,846. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

NYSE MAS opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. Masco Corp has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.