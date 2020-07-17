Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Position Lowered by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 746 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COO opened at $296.84 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COO. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

In other Cooper Companies news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $283.18 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.23 per share, for a total transaction of $278,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,527,068.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

