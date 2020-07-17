Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,562 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $798,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 236,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

