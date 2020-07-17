IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Hologic by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Hologic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Hologic by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen raised shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.28.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $567,356.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,838 shares of company stock worth $12,752,550. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.29. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $60.59.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.