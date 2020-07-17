IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,434 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.31.

NYSE ESS opened at $226.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.09. Essex Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $334.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.23 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

