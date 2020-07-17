IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.14 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,201 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 97.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 208.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 117.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 57.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

NYSE:INVH opened at $27.59 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

