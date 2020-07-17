IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 7,512 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after purchasing an additional 106,385 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 470,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after purchasing an additional 89,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $887,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,482.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shira Goodman acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.73 per share, with a total value of $100,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,228 shares in the company, valued at $163,750.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,109,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

