Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.15 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,807,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $673,586,000 after buying an additional 985,113 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,833,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,168,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,428,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,022,000 after purchasing an additional 992,987 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,699,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,694,000 after purchasing an additional 411,155 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 925.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,612,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $2,148,149.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

