IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,448 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,505,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,193 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,080,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,341,000 after acquiring an additional 239,934 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,307,000 after acquiring an additional 645,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $135,947,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $11,747,218.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,198,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $416,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,054 shares of company stock valued at $19,209,467 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BR has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

Shares of BR stock opened at $128.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $136.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.23.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.