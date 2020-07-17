IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 87,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 28,393 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 357.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,757,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $151.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $155.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.22.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $5,843,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $48,551.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,985,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,521 shares of company stock valued at $20,674,277 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

