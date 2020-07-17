IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 25,223 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,223 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 44.2% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 37.4% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,730.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

