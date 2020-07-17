IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 8,414 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,232.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 420.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Retirement Network bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.84.

In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $48,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,969.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $99,893.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,418.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,111 shares of company stock worth $449,511 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $59.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

