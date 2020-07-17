IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,520 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,118,000 after buying an additional 1,402,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,178,000 after buying an additional 890,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 457.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 600,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,378,000 after buying an additional 493,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,950,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,773,000 after buying an additional 365,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $112,791,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $950,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,942 shares of company stock valued at $118,525,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $294.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.56, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.00. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $342.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.76.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

