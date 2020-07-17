IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.20 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,284 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 175,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,871,000 after buying an additional 22,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 334,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,367,000 after buying an additional 17,186 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,633,000 after buying an additional 598,279 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DFS opened at $50.35 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFS. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

