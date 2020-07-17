KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,074 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -875.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.