IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,398,000 after acquiring an additional 134,332 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 170,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,782,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,434,000 after buying an additional 216,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

CAH stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.73. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

