IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,284 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,997 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,465,000 after buying an additional 813,346 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 31,147.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 125.7% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 40.4% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 725.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,062 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $65,109,000 after purchasing an additional 828,855 shares during the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Nomura Securities upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

LVS opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

