TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

NYSE:TRU opened at $86.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 196,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $15,609,756.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,553,643.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,394 shares of company stock worth $17,853,156. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

