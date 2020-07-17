Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $109.97

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $112.73, but opened at $109.97. Novavax shares last traded at $109.05, with a volume of 3,816,132 shares traded.

NVAX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $106.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.19.

Get Novavax alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS. Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $997,067.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Young bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $73,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 42.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at $391,000. 22.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.