XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Gap Down to $2.84

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.37, but opened at $2.84. XpresSpa Group shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 8,653,727 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XpresSpa Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.78% of XpresSpa Group worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.