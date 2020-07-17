Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Gap Up to $43.13

Shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.43, but opened at $43.13. Overstock.com shares last traded at $44.98, with a volume of 2,665,360 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on OSTK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $33.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 3.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $123,400. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

