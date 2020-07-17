Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Up to $9.19

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.66, but opened at $9.19. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 2,691,118 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVAX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 6.63.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 722.75% and a negative net margin of 310.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $4,840,000.00. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $39,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,778.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

