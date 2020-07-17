Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.40.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $25.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 601.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.43%. The business had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 188.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $152,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

