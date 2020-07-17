Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.40.
NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $25.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 188.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $152,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.
