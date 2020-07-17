BidaskClub Upgrades Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to “Buy”

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 8.15. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $61.57.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 171.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.26 per share, with a total value of $60,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Arvinas by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.