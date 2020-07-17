Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Trading Up 2.8%

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)’s share price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $19.38, approximately 3,195,801 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,296,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VSLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Vivint Solar from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities cut Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.33). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 165.27% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Vivint Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 2,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $30,459.15. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $53,443.35. Insiders sold a total of 24,125 shares of company stock valued at $234,379 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,049,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 463,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

