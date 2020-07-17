Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ANIK has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

ANIK opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $536.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.18. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, EVP James Loerop sold 1,244 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $43,726.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 138,695 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 326,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 106,501 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.