Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading Up 1.8%

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.70, approximately 2,196,744 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 12,368,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

Get Range Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.66.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.