Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Trading Up 0.6%

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) shares were up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.01 and last traded at $49.29, approximately 227,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 533,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.01.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VAPO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vapotherm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of -1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 109.58% and a negative net margin of 94.57%. The firm had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. Analysts predict that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 564,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 114,184 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 22.9% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 473,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 88,177 shares in the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Vapotherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,460,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 42,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 25,126 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm Company Profile (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.