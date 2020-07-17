HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) Trading Up 3.6%

HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.96 and last traded at $18.60, 325,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 589,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPRO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of HL Acquisitions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.55 and a beta of 0.18.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

