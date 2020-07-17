Dynasty Gold (CVE:DYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.13

Dynasty Gold Corp (CVE:DYG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 50000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.83.

About Dynasty Gold (CVE:DYG)

Dynasty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold. It owns a 100% interest in the Golden Repeat property that includes 49 claims totaling 980 acres located in northwestern Elko County, Nevada; and a 70% interest in the Hatu Qi-2 gold resource property located in the Xinjiang Province of China.

