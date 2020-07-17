Daniel B. Winslow Sells 5,000 Shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,197 shares in the company, valued at $230,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RMNI stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. Rimini Street Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $360.73 million, a PE ratio of -20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, analysts expect that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rimini Street by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in Rimini Street by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,095,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 763,667 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rimini Street by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 68,380 shares during the period. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

